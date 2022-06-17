India vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Avesh Khan's four-fer helps India level series

Chasing a target of 170, South Africa slumped to a 82 run defeat in Rajkot. South Africa kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and were eventually bowled out for a paltry total of 87. Avesh Khan starred with the ball as he took four wickets, including three in an over. Earlier, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya starred with the bat as India managed to post a total of 169 for six against South Africa.

With India reeling at 81 for four, Karthik scored 55 off just 27 while Hardik hit 46 off 31 balls, as the pair added 65 runs for the fifth wicket. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi took two wickets while Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius and Keshav Maharaj bagged a wicket each. The series-decider will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday.