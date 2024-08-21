Crickex Welcomes Dinesh Karthik As A New Brand Ambassador

Crickex, the household name in Asian online gaming community, is thrilled to announce that Dinesh Karthik, is now its new brand ambassador.

This partnership is a testament to Crickex’s commitment to offering quality and dependable cricket betting opportunities. With this move, Crickex also allows cricket fans from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and many other Asian countries to engage in authentic online betting and has managed to gain an edge over its peers.

Dinesh Karthik is an India-based wicketkeeper and batsman, best known for his recent successful stint as a commentator. In this role, he will represent Crickex online betting platform at local and international levels. He will be the face of various Crickex promotional activities, such as different campaigns, events, and digital content.

Crickex'sVisionandPartnershipwithKarthik

Karan Sharma, the Marketing Director of Crickex, just confirmed this association. He said Crickex is proud to have Dinesh Karthik as the brand ambassador. He has a huge fan following across the world and his stellar career as a cricket will help Crickex to connect more with its audience.”

Karthik’s role as a brand ambassador will include sharing his insights and experiences with Crickex’s extensive betting markets. Before Dinesh Kartik, Robin Uthappa was the face of Crickex at local and international levels. Both the cricketers have a positive brand image in the Asian cricket community.

AboutCrickex

Crickex is a renowned sports betting and online casino platform, established in 2019. It is licensed by Curacao Gaming and offers an extensive range of betting markets tailored for cricket fans. With the help of its user-friendly mobile and desktop interface and variety of bets, it makes cricket online betting a piece of cake for everyone.

AboutDineshKarthik

Dinesh Karthik is an India-based cricketer, best known for his versatile playing style and leadership qualities. He played domestic and international cricket as a wicketkeeper and batsman. After showing his talent in Tamil Nadu, he made his ODI debut against England in 2004. He also played for India during the ICC World Twenty20 tournament. In each match and role assigned, he exceeded expectations and Crickex is confident that he will take care of his new responsibility with the same ease and perfection.

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored publication and does not involve any journalistic or editorial participation from Lokmat Times. Lokmat Times disclaims any responsibility or liability for the information, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations, or any other content featured in the article.