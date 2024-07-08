Crickex Announced as Principal Sponsor of LA Knight Riders for Major League Cricket 2024

Crickex, the premier online sports exchange platform, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 season, startedfrom July 6th.As the principal sponsor, Crickex aims to strengthen its support for one of the league's most dynamic teams, enhancing its presence in the sports and entertainment sectors of the region.

A spokesperson for the LA Knight Riders expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are delighted to welcome Crickex as our Principal Sponsor. With our shared commitment to community values and ambition, we look forward to a long and successful collaboration with an esteemed brand like Crickex, for this season of Major League Cricket”.

Echoing this sentiment, a Crickex representative added,"We are excited to join forces with the LA Knight Riders and be part of this incredible league. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver top-tier entertainment. We have high hopes for the MLC 2024 season and are eager to witness cricket history being made with the LA Knight Riders."

Founded in 2019, Crickex has become a beloved name among cricket enthusiasts, offering a variety of online games, including live casino games, horse racing, and cricket betting. Crickex provides a secure and enjoyable environment for online gaming and sports betting enthusiasts. This marks Crickex's first major partnership with an American cricket team, and the company is committed to working closely with the LA Knight Riders' community sports trust. Together, they aim to enhance the fan experience and contribute to the growth of Major League Cricket. With Crickex's support, the LA Knight Riders are poised for an exciting and successful MLC 2024 season.