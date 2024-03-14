Crickex Adds up Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni As New Brand Ambassador!

Crickex, the leading online betting platform taking Asia by storm, has announced a powerful new brand ambassador with Bangladeshi actress Pori Moni (Shamsunnahar Smrity). This exciting collaboration brings together Crickex's commitment to providing a thrilling gaming experience with Pori Moni's immense popularity and influence across the region.

Crickex has established itself as a favorite among betting enthusiasts in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and across Asia. The platform offers a wide range of sports betting options, casino games, and other exciting features, all designed to deliver an unparalleled level of entertainment.

In Bangladesh and Asia, Pori Moni is known for her captivating performances and magnetic personality. Her association with Crickex is a strategic move that will further solidify the platform's position as the go-to destination for online betting in the region.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Pori Moni to the Crickex family," Karan Sharma said a spokesperson for Crickex. "Her talent, charisma, and influence perfectly resonate with our target audience. We believe this partnership will be a game-changer for Crickex, further propelling us to new heights."

In response to the collaboration, Pori Moni said, "I am extremely honored to be associated with Crickex, a platform that has taken online gaming by storm." I am a huge believer in Crickex's commitment to providing a fun and secure gaming experience, and I'm confident that together, we can create something truly special for my fans and cricket enthusiasts across Asia."

The Crickex-Pori Moni partnership promises exciting times ahead for cricket fans and online gamers. Fans can expect to see Pori Moni featured in upcoming Crickex campaigns, promotions, and events. Cricket enthusiasts and online gaming communities are sure to enjoy this collaboration.

Join the Crickex Community and Play with Pori Moni!

Cricket fans and online gamers in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and across Asia are encouraged to join the Crickex community and experience the thrill of online gaming with Pori Moni. With a wide range of betting options, exciting features, and the backing of a superstar like Pori Moni, Crickex is the ultimate destination for all your online gaming needs.