WATCH: Shehan Jayasuriya's Audacious Reverse Scoop Stuns Haris Rauf in SFU vs SOR MLC 2024 Clash

Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf was left stunned by a daring reverse scoop from Sri Lankan batsman Shehan Jayasuriya during the 13th match of the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024.

What a shot from Shehan Jayasuriya against Haris Rauf. 🔥pic.twitter.com/aLfMKzZOn1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 18, 2024

Rauf, who has struggled for wickets recently, was bowling for the San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) against the Seattle Orcas (SOR) at Church Street Park. In the sixth over of the SOR innings, Rauf delivered a short ball outside off stump.

Read Also | MLC 2024: Rickelton's heroics goes in vain as LA Knight Riders seal 4-wicket win against Seattle Orcas

Jayasuriya, anticipating the delivery, took an unconventional stance and executed a perfectly timed reverse scoop, sending the ball effortlessly over the wicketkeeper's head for a boundary.

The audacious shot left Rauf visibly frustrated, as captured in a video circulating online. Despite conceding 30 runs in his four overs, Rauf's SFU emerged victorious by 23 runs.

Jayasuriya's knock of 54 runs from 37 deliveries, including seven fours and two sixes, was a standout performance for SOR, though it wasn't enough to secure victory. The defeat marked SOR's fourth in the tournament.