Crickex offers user chance to win a BMW car in IPL 2024

The top online betting site in Asia, Crickex, in anticipation of the IPL 2024 season, Crickex has announced a thrilling campaign set to delight cricket enthusiasts across the nation. The campaign, scheduled to commence on March 22 and run through May 29, promises an array of exciting prizes, including a grand prize of a BMW X5, setting the stage for an electrifying cricket season. Under the campaign, participants stand a chance to win coveted prizes with every deposit made during the IPL season. For every daily deposit of a minimum of rs1,500, participants will receive one ticket, unlocking the opportunity to win BMW.

The campaign aims to enhance the IPL viewing experience for fans while offering them a chance to win luxurious rewards. The campaign's big prize, a BMW X5, awaits the first winner. In addition, 25 second-place winners will receive 25 MacBook Pro 14" M3, while 25 third-place winners will receive 25 iPhone 15 Pro Max. These enticing prizes are sure to captivate cricket fans and elevate their excitement throughout the IPL 2024 season. "We are thrilled to launch this exciting campaign coinciding with the IPL 2024 season,"(Karan Sharma) said a spokesperson for Crickex. "As passionate supporters of cricket, we aim to enhance the fan experience while providing an opportunity for participants to win luxurious prizes. With a BMW X5 up for grabs as the grand prize, we hope to make this IPL season truly memorable for our customers."

The campaign aims to engage cricket enthusiasts from all walks of life, offering them a chance to win exclusive prizes while enjoying the thrill of the game. By encouraging daily deposits during the IPL season, Crickex aims to create a dynamic and interactive experience for participants, fostering a sense of excitement and anticipation throughout the campaign period. As the countdown to IPL 2024 begins, Crickex invites cricket enthusiasts to join in the excitement and participate in the campaign for a chance to win fabulous prizes. With a BMW X5 awaiting the grand prize winner, the stage is set for an unforgettable cricket season filled with thrills, excitement, and the opportunity to win big.