Crickex announces Srabanti Chatterjee as Brand Ambassador

Indian Actress and a former journalist of ABP News Srabanti Chatterjee has joined the team of Crickex ambassador. The agreement with one of the top former journalists and a beautiful actress has already begun, which means that many new exciting activities await all sports betting lovers. In addition to this, there will be regular joint activities, such as contests, lucrative offers for users and raffles of valuable prizes, in which users will be able to take part.

Crickex, a leading online sports betting platform is very pleased to announce a new top-level partnership with Indian Actress Srabanti Chatterjee as the Brand Ambassador. And has earned a reputation in the world of sports betting, offering fans a safe and exciting atmosphere in which to enjoy their favorite sports. Crickex takes a crucial step in solidifying its commitment to improving the sports betting experience for users all across the world by announcing Srabanti Chatterjee as a brand ambassador.

“We are thrilled to unveil Srabanti Chatterjee as the key brand ambassador for Crickex,” said Crickex Team. Srabanti Chatterjee’s exceptional acting career, combined with her passion, perfectly aligns with our commitment to providing an unparalleled betting experience to our users. With this collaboration, we hope to push Crickex to new heights and continue our mission of redefining sports betting."



Srabanti Chatterjee expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating, “I am delighted to be associated with Crickex. I believes Crickex is a wonderful match for me. It’s like a match made in heaven because the platform evokes powerful emotions and passion.Both Crickex and Srabanti Chatterjee share the same values and mentality when it comes to consistently achieving the best results. The ambition of both parties is also an important common trait, as both have achieved great success worldwide and have recognition in their respective fields.

Crickex offers a thrilling and secure betting environment for sports fans all over the world. With a wide range of sports and betting opportunities, Crickex provides players with an immersive experience with an easy-to-use interface. Crickex has become a reputable name in the sports betting business by emphasizing ethical gambling and user happiness.