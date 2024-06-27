India vs England Semi-Final Weather Update: Dinesh Karthik Provides Major Update from Guyana Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Clash

Former Indian cricketer and current commentator Dinesh Karthik provided a rollercoaster update on the weather conditions for the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final clash between India and England.

Karthik initially shared a video on social media showcasing a concerning scene at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown. Rain had drenched parts of the outfield, prompting grounds staff to cover the pitch and surrounding areas while working to remove the water. This visual confirmation of the rain threat cast a shadow over the crucial match.

Dinesh Karthik's first tweet on the Guyana weather update:

Not so good at the moment 😞



Rained heavily when we were on our way and it's drizzling now



But good news is , the. Sun is peeping out #IndvsEng#T20WorldCup#CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/KMA50Y10ml — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 27, 2024

However, Karthik offered a ray of hope in a follow-up post. He wrote, "I started with bad news, but here's some good news now, Sun is out and covers are being removed, How QUICK was that," suggesting an improvement in the weather and a chance for the match to proceed as scheduled.

Dinesh Karthik's latest tweet on the Guyana weather update: