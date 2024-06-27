India vs England Semi-Final Weather Update: Rain Lashes Guyana Ahead of IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Heavy rain lashed Guyana on Wednesday, raising concerns about the weather for Thursday's highly anticipated T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England. Dark clouds blanketed the sky over Guyana's Providence Stadium, casting a shadow of uncertainty on the crucial match. A video shared by news agencies captured the extent of the downpour.

Watch Video Here:

T20 World Cup: It's currently raining cats and dogs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana ahead of the semifinal clash between India and England pic.twitter.com/0xT0N3ppsk — IANS (@ians_india) June 27, 2024

#WATCH | Rain lashes Guyana ahead of semi-final clash between India and England in T20 World Cup 2024 pic.twitter.com/roIl3RZcgZ — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

Dinesh Karthik, who is part of the commentary team, shared a video of Providence Stadium under covers.

Not so good at the moment 😞



Rained heavily when we were on our way and it's drizzling now



But good news is , the. Sun is peeping out #IndvsEng#T20WorldCup#CricketTwitterpic.twitter.com/KMA50Y10ml — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 27, 2024

India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final

The second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup between India and England is set to take place today at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. In the first semifinal yesterday, South Africa defeated Afghanistan to reach the final. Rain is expected to play a significant role in today's match, with cricket fans keeping an eye on both the pitch and the sky.

According to weather.com, 60% rain chances are predicted on the match day in Guyana diminishing the possibility of a full-fledged game. The rain prediction starts at 33% at the start of the game at 10:30 am local time and goes up to 59% at around 1 pm. Hence, a stop-start kind of game is expected to take place which is likely to leave both the players and the fans frustrated.

Impact on the Match

If the match is washed out due to rain, India will advance to the final directly due to their superior performance in the group stage. England, on the other hand, will be eliminated from the tournament.

Historical Significance

This will be a rematch of the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal, where England defeated India by 10 wickets. Indian fans will be hoping for revenge this time around.