India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND-W vs SL-W Match

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women's National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: India Women won the toss and elected to bowl against Sri Lanka Women in the second T20I of the Sri Lanka Women tour of India at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, December 23, 2025. India enter the match with a 1-0 lead after a dominant win in the series opener. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming Info

Match: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Venue: Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23

Tuesday, Dec. 23 Match Start Time: 7 p.m. IST

7 p.m. IST Toss Time: 6:30 p.m. IST

6:30 p.m. IST Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Streaming: JioHotStar app and website

IND-W vs SL-W 2nd Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani