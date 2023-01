A one-sided final as India defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets with 11.3 overs to spare to lift their 7th Asia Cup crown. Smriti Mandhana finishes things off in style as she gets to her 18th T20I fifty. Earlier, Renuka Singh (3/5), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/16), and Sneh Rana (2/13) help India to restrict Sri Lanka 65 for 9 in 20 overs. Inoka Ranaweera (18 not out) was the top scorer for Sri Lanka.