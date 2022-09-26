Women's Asia Cup 2022: Where to watch, Live Check Full Details

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup is set to commence on October 1, as seven teams including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Malaysia and Thailand, will participate in the tournament in a total of 24 matches, with the final match to be played on October 16.

Star Sports 2 and Hotstar will be telecasting the Women’s Asia Cup. Bangladesh are the defending champions of the Asia Cup tournament.The Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 will serve as preparation for the T20 World Cup which will be played in South Africa early next year.

