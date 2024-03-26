ACC Announces Women's Asia Cup 2024 Schedule; India vs Pakistan on THIS Date

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has released the schedule for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup, set to take place from July 19 to 28 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. This announcement comes months ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled for September-October.

Defending champions India are in the Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal, and the UAE. Group B comprises Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Notably, this edition sees an expansion from seven teams in the 2022 tournament, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Exciting news for cricket fans! The ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024 is set to kick off on July 19th in Dambulla! Brace yourselves for an action-packed tournament featuring the top 8 women's cricket teams in Asia.



Know more at: https://t.co/LX8Qbm9ep2#ACCWomensAsiaCup2024#ACCpic.twitter.com/t8Ngw8ZQRP — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) March 26, 2024

"The increased participation promises to make this tournament even more competitive and thrilling for cricket fans across the region. In line with the ACC's vision for inclusivity and equality in cricket, the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will continue the tradition of having all female referees and umpires, following the successful implementation of the same in the previous edition,' the ACC said in a statement.

India, the seven-time champions of the Asia Cup, will kick off their campaign against the UAE on July 19, followed by matches against Pakistan and Nepal on July 21 and 23, respectively. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals scheduled for July 26, with the final showdown set for July 28.

Here's the schedule of the Women's Asia Cup 2024: