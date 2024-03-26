ACC Announces Women's Asia Cup 2024 Schedule; India vs Pakistan on THIS Date

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has released the schedule for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup, set to take place ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 26, 2024 06:14 PM2024-03-26T18:14:40+5:302024-03-26T18:16:43+5:30

ACC Announces Women's Asia Cup 2024 Schedule; India vs Pakistan on THIS Date | ACC Announces Women's Asia Cup 2024 Schedule; India vs Pakistan on THIS Date

ACC Announces Women's Asia Cup 2024 Schedule; India vs Pakistan on THIS Date

Next

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has released the schedule for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup, set to take place from July 19 to 28 in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. This announcement comes months ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled for September-October.

Defending champions India are in the Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal, and the UAE. Group B comprises Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. Notably, this edition sees an expansion from seven teams in the 2022 tournament, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The increased participation promises to make this tournament even more competitive and thrilling for cricket fans across the region. In line with the ACC's vision for inclusivity and equality in cricket, the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will continue the tradition of having all female referees and umpires, following the successful implementation of the same in the previous edition,' the ACC said in a statement.

India, the seven-time champions of the Asia Cup, will kick off their campaign against the UAE on July 19, followed by matches against Pakistan and Nepal on July 21 and 23, respectively. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals scheduled for July 26, with the final showdown set for July 28.

Here's the schedule of the Women's Asia Cup 2024:

Date

Match

July 19

India vs UAE

 

Pakistan vs Nepal

July 20

Malaysia vs Thailand

 

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

July 21

Nepal vs UAE

 

India vs Pakistan

July 22

Sri Lanka vs Malaysia

 

Bangladesh vs Thailand

July 23

Pakistan vs UAE

 

India vs Nepal

July 24

Bangladesh vs Malaysia

 

Sri Lanka vs Thailand

July 25

Break Day

July 26

Semi-finals

July 27

Break Day

July 28

Final

 

 

Open in app
Tags :Women's Asia Cup 2022ACCCricket NewsIndia vs Pakistan