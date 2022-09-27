Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Check Full Schedule

The 2022 T20 Women's Asia Cup 2022 is set to commence on October 1, as seven teams including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Malaysia and Thailand, will participate in the tournament in a total of 24 matches, with the final match to be played on October 16.

The host nation Bangladesh will play the tournament-opener against Thailand, while India will kickstart their campaign on the same day against Sri Lanka. All the matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium.

Women's Asia Cup 2022 Fixtures

Match 1: October 1 - Bangladesh vs Thailand - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 2: October 1 - India vs Sri Lanka - SICS Ground 2 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 3: October 2 - Pakistan vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 4: October 2 - Sri Lanka vs UAE - SICS Ground 2 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 5: October 3 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 PM (IST)

Match 6: October 3 - India vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 2 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 7: October 4 - Sri Lanka vs Thailand - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 8: October 4 - India vs UAE - SICS Ground 2 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 9: October 5 - UAE vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 2 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 10: October 6 - Pakistan vs Thailand - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 11: October 6 - Bangladesh vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 12: October 7 - Thailand vs UAE - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 13: October 7 - India vs Pakistan - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 14: October 8 - Sri Lanka vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 15: October 8 - India vs Bangladesh - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 16: October 9 - Thailand vs Malaysia - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 17: October 9 - Pakistan vs UAE - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 18: October 10 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 19: October 10 - India vs Thailand - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 20: October 11 - Bangladesh vs UAE - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 21: October 11 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 22: October 13 - Semi Final 1 - SICS Ground 1 - 8:30 AM (IST)

Match 23: October 13 - Semi Final 2- SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)

Match 24: October 15 - FINAL - SICS Ground 1 - 1:00 PM (IST)