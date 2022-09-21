Women's Asia Cup 2022: India announces 15-member women's squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on September 21, 2022, Wednesday announced a 15-member squad that will take on other Asian cricketing nations. The Indian contingency will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy for this tournament. Jemimah Rodrigues makes her return to the Indian team.

Rodrigues who was nursing a calf injury missed out on India's tour to England despite being named in the final squad. India has chosen Richa Ghosh to keep wickets, whereas the Indian pace battery consists of the likes of Renuka Singh, Meghna Sigh, and Pooja Vastrakar. The Indian team has also named two standby players Tanya Bhatia and Simran Dil Bahadur.This edition of the Women's Asia Cup will be contested in the T20 format. The scheduled start of this event is on October 1, 2022. The Indian team starts their campaign on the opening day against Sri Lanka. They will later play Malaysia on October 3, 2022, and UAE on October 4, 2022. The Indian team will later take on Pakistan on October 7, 2022.



