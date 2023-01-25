India's Renuka Singh wins ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022

India's fast bowling star Renuka Singh clinched the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year award with her magnificent displays of seam and swing bowling in 2022, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday.

Renuka Singh bagged 18 ODI wickets at 14.88, economy 4.62 while the pacer scalped 22 T20I wickets at 23.95, economy 6.50.

Renuka beat Australia's Darcie Brown, England's Alice Capsey and compatriot Yastika Bhatia to become the recipient of ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022.

The 26-year-old has generated a lot of noise as a result of her meteoric rise during a hectic year for the India team.

In just 29 matches across the two white-ball forms in 2022, the right-armer claimed 40 wickets for her nation, stepping into the shoes of the legendary Jhulan Goswami.

Renuka was very effective in the ODI game, taking 18 wickets at just 14.88 per game, eight of which came in two matches against England and seven in India's series versus Sri Lanka.

Eight wickets were taken by Renuka during the seven T20I matches she played during the year, and her performances at the Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup demonstrated that she is no coward when it comes to tournament play. In 11 games, she took 17 wickets for an economy of just 5.21.

Renuka will probably be one of India's most dependable bowlers in the future because of her ability to swing the ball or locate deviation off the surface.

In a spectacular performance against Australia, Renuka sent shockwaves through the Commonwealth Games field by taking four wickets.

Alyssa Healy was taken out by the swing bowler with an outside edge to Deepti Sharma at slip, and the Australia captain was then caught at point on a Meg Lanning false cut. Beth Mooney was attacked by a nip-backer after she chomped on, and Tahlia McGrath was then removed by an in-swinging hoop shot.

Renuka finished with 4/18 with 16 dot balls, though as Australia stumbled to 34/4, the eventual Commonwealth Games champions went on to chase down India's 154.

( With inputs from ANI )

