India's second T20I against West Indies to start at 11 p.m. IST due to luggage arrival delay

Basseterre (St Kitts), Aug 1 Cricket West Indies (CWI) said that the start of Monday's second T20I between India and West Indies has been postponed to 1:30 p.m. local time, which will be 11 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).

"The 2nd match in the Goldmedal T20 Cup, presented by Kent Water Purifiers between the West Indies and India will now begin at 1:30 p.m. local time - further information will be provided subsequently," said an official update from CWI.

Previously, CWI had issued a statement, saying that the start of the second T20I was pushed by two hours, from 10.30 a.m. local time (8 p.m. IST) to 12.30 p.m. local time (10 p.m. IST and 11:30 a.m. Jamaica time).

Now, as per their latest update, the start of the second T20I at Warner Park has been pushed by another one hour. It means that the toss may happen at 1pm local time, which is 10.30 p.m. IST.

CWI had cited significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad as reason behind the match timing being postponed. "Due to circumstances beyond CWI's control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad."

"As a result, today's match 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m. Jamaica/10 p.m. India). CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders. Stadium gates now open at 10.00 a.m."

India are currently leading the five-match T20I series against the West Indies 1-0 following their victory by 68 runs on Friday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

The visitors, under the captaincy of stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan, had earlier won the ODI series 3-0 with all matches played at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor