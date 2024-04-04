IPL 2024, PBKS vs GT: Punjab Kings Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to field first against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 17th match of the IPL 2024 season on Thursday, April 4, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The teams come into the contest with contrasting forms. Gujarat lost their away match to the Chennai Super Kings after a win over the Mumbai Indians but bounced back with a six-wicket victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. Punjab, meanwhile, has lost two consecutive games after opening their campaign with a win.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh