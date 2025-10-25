Indore: 2 Australian Women Cricketers Stalked, Molested by Motorcycle-Borne Man; Arrested

Two Australian women cricketers, who are taking part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, were allegedly stalked on a bike and molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The incident occurred on Thursday, two days before the Australia Women vs South Africa Women match in the ongoing tournament.

The Indore police filed an FIR against the accused and arrested him. The incident took place on the Khajrana Road area on Thursday morning when the players were walking to a cafe from Hotel Radisson Blu when accused, identified as Aqeel Kha,n molested one of the players after stalking them.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: On the alleged molestation of 2 Australian players in Indore, Addl. DCP Crime Rajesh Dandotiya says, "...An FIR was registered, and the accused was arrested within six hours..." https://t.co/aPQN4cxBpLpic.twitter.com/Fn7PzCNpdC — IANS (@ians_india) October 25, 2025

The players sent an SOS alert immediately to the team's security officer, Danny Simmons, who later coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance. On receiving the complaint, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Himani Mishra met duo and recorded their statements and registered an FIR under section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

The official said that a bystander noted the suspect's motorcycle number, based on which the accused, Aqeel Khan, was apprehended. Sub-inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a cafe when a man on a motorcycle started following them. He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and rode off.