Injured KKR opener Ajinkya Rahane ruled out of remainder of IPL 2022

Mumbai, May 17 Kolkata Knight Riders opener Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out for the remainder of the IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old picked up the injury during Knight Riders' previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He had one of his brighter starts in the game against Sunrisers, scoring 28 in 24 balls with three sixes, but looked in discomfort while taking singles.

Rahane was seen clutching his hamstring and the team physio also went out to tend to him at the end of the powerplay overs. He continued to hobble, though, before being dismissed in the eighth over by Umran Malik.

"Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery, @ajinkyarahane88. The Knights camp will miss you," KKR wrote on twitter along with the video, where coach Brendon McCullum can be seen informing the team that the veteran batsman has torn his tendon.

Before leaving the camp, Rahane said that he enjoyed his time at KKR and wished his teammates all the best for the upcoming games.

"Guys, I really enjoyed my time on and off the field with everyone. Learned a lot as a cricketer, about life and about everything. Just want to thank all the players, the support staff, Venky sir, management people for all your help and support. I'll definitely come back stronger next year. I'm sure we will do well in the next games and hopefully we will go to Kolkata and the playoffs," the KKR opener said.

The stylish batter finished the IPL 2022 season with 133 runs from seven innings at an average of 19.00 and strike rate of 103.90. His best innings came in KKR's first game, the tournament-opener against Chennai Super Kings, when he scored 44 in 34 balls in a six-wicket win for his team.

In Rahane's absence, Knight Riders have options in Aaron Finch, B Indrajith, Sam Billings and Sunil Narine, all of whom opened during the period Rahane was dropped, to partner Venkatesh at the top.

Knight Riders' next game, their last in the IPL 2022 league stage, will be against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday at DY Patil Stadium.

