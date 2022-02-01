IPL 2021’s highest-paid pacer Kyle Jamieson pulls out mega auction

New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson has not registered himself for the IPL 2022 mega auction, which will be held at Bengaluru on 12th and 13th February. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the list of 590 players who will go under the hammer, and Jamieson is not one of those 590. Kyle Jamieson sparked a bidding war in the IPL 2021 auction, with multiple teams showing interest in him. It was the Royal Challengers Bangalore who ultimately emerged victoriously in that bidding war, signing the player for a whopping INR 15 crore deal and making him the most expensive buy of the auction.

Jamieson played a total of 9 matches for the Bold Army, scalping as many wickets. His economy rate was not up to the mark as well, as he conceded 9.60 runs per over. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer is back in the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The England pacer has enlisted his name for the event scheduled on February 12 and 13, which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed to the franchises on Tuesday (February 1). The Barbados-born England spearhead has given himself a base price of INR 2 crore. However, the BCCI has told the IPL franchises that the 26-year-old pacer's participation in this year's IPL is doubtful in view of his current injury status. His name has been added to the auction because the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) informed the BCCI that he is sure to play in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.