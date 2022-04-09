IPL 2022: Abhishek Sharma stars for SRH with maiden 50 as CSK fall to fourth consecutive loss

Openers and bowlers starred for SunRisers Hyderabad as they thrashed defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets in their IPL 2022 match here at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy on Saturday.

SRH openers Abhishek Sharma (75) and Kane Williamson (32) stitched a crucial 89-run partnership for the first wicket in the chase before their bowlers restricted four-time champions CSK to 154/7. Rahul Tripathi also played a good hand for the men in orange with an unbeaten 39. This is Chennai Super Kings' fourth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022.

Chasing 155, SRH openers enjoyed a steady start as their openers, Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson gathered 37 runs in the first powerplay.

In the 8th over, Abhishek Sharma smashed CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali for a six to bring up the team's 50. Runs kept clocking for SRJ at a decent pace as their score read 69/0 at halfway in the innings. In the 12th over Abhishek brought up his maiden IPL half-century in 32 balls.

In the very next over, Mukesh Choudhary gave CSK their first wicket of the match as he removed Kane Williamson. Mukesh bowled a full-length ball, pitching outside off stump, to which SRH skipper attempted to loft the ball over covers, but Moeen easily caught the ball inside the thirty yards.

Rahul Tripathi then joined Abhishek on the crease as the duo then anchored the march of SRH. The pair took the attack to CSK bowlers as their rapid fifty-runs partnership came in the 17th over. In the very next over Dwayne Bravo dismissed Abhishek Sharma but until then it was too late for the men in yellow to create any comeback.

In the same over Nicholas Pooran and Tripathi completed the clinical chase with 14 balls remaining in the contest.

Earlier, Moeen Ali scored 48 while Ravindra Jadeja smashed a quick 23 to help Chennai Super Kings reach 154/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings' openers Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad started aggressively after being put in to bat first by Sunrisers Hyderabad and they smashed SRH bowlers. But the small partnership was broken as Washington Sundar dismissed Uthappa on 15 runs.

In the sixth over, Ruturaj Gaikwad fell prey to T Natarajan, who dismissed him after he had scored 16 runs in 13 balls. Ambati Rayudu then came to the crease and joined opener Moeen Ali. The duo tried to anchor the innings for some time but could not stand longer as Rayudu got caught by Aiden Markram of Washington Sundar's delivery, after scoring only 27 runs, leaving the team's total at 98/3 in 14 overs.

CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo then guided their team to a defendable score of 154/7.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 154/7 (Moeen Ali 48, Ambati Rayudu 27; Washington Sundar 2/21) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 155/2 (Abhishek Sharma 75, Rahul Tripathi 39*; Mukesh Choudhary 1-30) .

( With inputs from ANI )

