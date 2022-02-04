IPL 2022: Ambati Rayudu signs up as wicketkeeper for mega auction

Ambati Rayudu has sprung up a surprise as he has registered as a wicketkeeper-batter. The veteran has predominantely played as a batsman for all his IPL teams.At the age of 36, Rayudu, who has retired from international cricket, is certainly at the fag end of his career. Hence, franchises might not look at him as a long-term option. However, if he takes the gloves, team owners might find him a great asset.For the unversed, Rayudu was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the mega auction.

With him not being an Indian international anymore, the right-handed batter is certainly not among the most sought-after players going under the hammer. However, his keenness to take the added responsibility makes him a potent option.Rayudu has been a very consistent performer in the IPL. He has played 175 matches in total and scored 3916 runs in them. He has averaged 29.44 runs at a strike rate of 127.47. Along with that, he has scored one century and 21 half-centuries. Last season, he played an important role in helping CSK to the title as he scored 257 runs at an average of 28.55 and a stunning strike rate of 151.17. Against the Mumbai Indians, he was especially good as he scored 72 runs off just 27 balls at a strike rate of 266.67 and hit four fours and seven sixes.