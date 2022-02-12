IPL 2022 Auction: BCCI adds 10 U19 World Cup players to auction list

In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that they have included at least 10 players of the U19 World Cup to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction list.The auction list which was announced on February 1 had a total of 590 cricketers shortlisted from the original 1214 players all ready to go under the hammer on February 12 and 13 at Hotel ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru.

However, with the BCCI adding ICC U19 World Cup 2022 players to the mega auction, the total number of players in the auction register has now become 600, according to Cricbuzz. The BCCI has also confirmed that there have been no eleventh-hour withdrawals.The players added are Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Agnivesh Ayachi, Hardik Tamore, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mihir Hirwani, Monu Kumar, Rohan Rana, Sairaj Patil. While Hardie, Morris and Radhakrishnan are from Australia, the rest are all from India.

