IPL 2022: Sanju Samson welcomes new Rajasthan Royals players in morphed video from Bollywood song 'Om Shanti Om'

Rajasthan Royals have consistently been one of the best IPL franchises .The official Twitter page of RR, on Tuesday (February 15), shared a morphed video of famous Bollywood song ‘Om Shanti Om’ that left fans in splits. In the original version, Shah Rukh Khan greets a bunch of Bollywood stars in a party. As far as RR’s creativity is concerned, team skipper Sanju Samson replaced Shah Rukh and he’s welcoming the new players in the team. In the clip is Sanju Samson can be seen dancing along the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Jimmy Neesham, Shimron Hetmyer and Ravichandran Ashwin. Even Kumar Sangakkara, team’s director, makes an entry in the latter half of the song. Needless to mention, the clip went viral in no time with fans praising RR’s admin.

RR lifted the IPL title in the inaugural season but have been away from glory since then.Rajasthan Royals came to the mega auction with Rs. 62 crores in the purse. The team had retained three players - Sanju Samson (Rs 4 crores), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crores), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 10 crores). The most expensive buy for the team was Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna. They spent judiciously on India's latest pace sensation and finally brought him to their side by bidding Rs 10 crores.




