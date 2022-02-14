The two day IPL 2022 auction concluded in Bengaluru yesterday after a number of players went under the hammer. However, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan found no takers as none of the teams bid for him. Now, Shakib's wife Umme Ahmed Shishir, has explained why Shakib remained unsold at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru. In a Facebook statement she wrote, “Before you get too excited a Couple of teams contacted him directly ahead of time if he can be available for the full season, but unfortunately he can’t due to the Sri Lanka series, This is why he did not get picked which is not a big deal, it is not the end, there’s always next year.''

Continuing further she wrote, “In order to be picked he needed to skip SL series, so if he was picked would you have said the same? or would you have made him a traitor by now? Sorry to pour water on your excitement,” she added. Shakib was one of the marquee players who had set his base price at 2 crores. Shakib in his IPL career represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League and has played 71 games and scored 793 runs at an average of 19.8 and strike rate of 124.5. Also, he has picked 63 IPL wickets at an economy of 7.43 and an average of 29.2. Apart from Hasan, Steve Smith, Suresh Raina were some of the high profile names that went unsold at the IPL auctions.