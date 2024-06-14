Shakib Al Hasan Makes History, Becomes First Bangladeshi Batter to Surpass 2,500 T20I Runs

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan set a new T20I record for Bangladesh, becoming the country's first batter to score more than 2,500 runs in men's T20Is. Shakib achieved the feat during Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2024 match against the Netherlands at Arnos Vale Ground on Thursday, June 13.

Shakib's innings of 64 not out off 46 balls, which included 9 boundaries, helped Bangladesh post 159 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs. This marked Shakib's first fifty in T20I cricket since October 2022. Shakib Al Hasan also became only the sixth Asian batter to reach the milestone of 2,500 runs in T20I cricket. He is featuring in his 9th T20 World Cup, having played every edition since the inaugural tournament in 2007.

Most Runs by Asians in T20I Cricket:

Player Name Country Runs Matches Babar Azam Pakistan 4113 122 Virat Kohli India 4042 120 Rohit Sharma India 4042 154 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 3296 101 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 2515 125 Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan 2514 119

Over his nearly two-decade-long career, Shakib has played 125 matches, scored 2515 runs at an average of 23.72, and taken 146 wickets. This achievement makes him the first and only player to accomplish this feat in all three formats of the game.

Shakib Al Hasan International Cricket Records

Format Runs Wickets Test 4505 237 ODI 7570 317 T20I 2515 146

BAN vs NED Match Highlights:

Shakib Al Hasan's impressive half-century and a crucial spell by leg-spinner Rishad Hossain led Bangladesh to a 25-run victory over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2024, inching closer to the Super 8s.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted a competitive 159 for five after being put in to bat, with Shakib leading the charge with a 46-ball 64. Tanzid Hasan contributed 35 off 26 balls, while Mahmudullah added 25 off 21 deliveries.

In response, Netherlands faltered, managing 134 for eight in their 20 overs despite a valiant effort. They lost wickets at regular intervals, with Sybrand Engelbrecht (33 off 22) and skipper Scott Edwards (25 off 23) being the main contributors.

Rishad Hossain turned the game in Bangladesh's favour with three crucial wickets for 33 runs, while Mustafizur Rahman chipped in with 1/12. Taskin Ahmed also picked up 2/30 as Bangladesh's bowling attack proved too much for the Dutch batsmen.

Earlier, Netherlands struggled with the bat, losing key wickets early in their chase. Aryan Dutt's impressive bowling figures of 2/17 in four overs kept Bangladesh in control from the start.

The result also meant Sri Lanka were knocked out of the tournament.

Score Summary: Bangladesh 159/5 in 20 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 64, Tanzid Hasan 35, Paul van Meekeren 2/15) Netherlands 134/8 in 20 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 33, Scott Edwards 25, Rishad Hossain 3/33, Taskin Ahmed 2/30)

Player of the Match: Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

Next Matches: Bangladesh will face Ireland in their final Group D match, while Netherlands will take on Namibia.