Shakib Al Hasan Makes History, Becomes First Bowler to Take 50 T20 World Cup Wickets

Bangladesh's cricket star Shakib Al Hasan made history on Saturday by becoming the first bowler to claim 50 wickets in T20 World Cups during a gripping Super Eight Group 1 match against India. The left-arm spinner achieved this remarkable feat by dismissing India's captain Rohit Sharma in the fourth over of the innings. Shakib, who has been a stalwart in Bangladesh's cricketing journey, now stands as the leading wicket-taker in the prestigious T20 World Cup tournament.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is first bowler to reach 50 wickets across all editions of T20 World Cups. #T20WC#INDvBANpic.twitter.com/rm8NXxWWkI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 22, 2024

Shakib's journey to the record books was not without challenges. In the previous over, he faced a fierce onslaught from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, conceding 15 runs including a boundary and a six. However, displaying his resilience, Shakib bounced back strongly to claim Rohit's wicket and etch his name in cricketing history.

Read Also | “Haarne Ke Baad Ek Jalsa Rakhe Aur…”: MNA Abdul Qadir Patel Mocks Babar Azam In National Assembly After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 Debacle (Watch Video)

With this milestone, Shakib solidifies his position as one of the most successful bowlers in the T20 format globally. He currently holds the second-highest number of wickets in all T20Is, with an impressive tally of 148 scalps in 128 matches, standing only behind New Zealand's Tim Southee who has 164 wickets.

The list of most wickets in T20 World Cups now stands as follows: