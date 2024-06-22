“Haarne Ke Baad Ek Jalsa Rakhe Aur…”: MNA Abdul Qadir Patel Mocks Babar Azam In National Assembly After Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 Debacle (Watch Video)

Abdul Qadir Patel, a Member National Assembly and leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), mocked captain Babar Azam over Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this month. Patel expressed disappointment at Pakistan's defeats against the USA and India, suggesting that Babar Azam should throw a party and claim there is a conspiracy against him for the team's recent T20 World Cup failures.

A viral video on social media platform X captured Abdul Qadir Patel's remarks during a Pakistan Parliament session regarding the national team's performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. Patel commented, "Sir, ye (Pakistan) cricket team ko kya hua hai? Ye America se bhi haar gaye. Ye India se bhi haar gaye. (Sir, what has happened to the Pakistan cricket team? They lost to the USA as well. They lost to India as well)."

Watch video here:

Pakistan team discussion in the Pakistan Parliament. pic.twitter.com/05tyV1CGr0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 22, 2024

He advised Babar Azam, "Toh Babar Azam ko apne hi kisi senior cricketer se sabak lete hue haarne ke baad ek jalsa rakhe aur kaghaz lehra kar bole mere khilaf sazish hui hai (That’s why Babar Azam should learn from a senior cricketer after losing, to host an event where he should show papers and tell everyone about a conspiracy going on against him)."

Pakistan had a tough time in the T20 World Cup 2024. They lost to the USA, which was surprising, and then they lost to India. Because of these losses, they had to leave the tournament early. This exit marks a low point for Pakistan, who were finalists in the 2022 edition. The 2009 champions hold the record for most T20 World Cup semifinal appearances but failed to advance beyond the group stage for the first time in a decade.