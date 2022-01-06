IPL 2022: BCCI likely to shift mega auction from Bengaluru due to rising COVID cases

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to shift the mega auction if they can’t secure a venue which adheres to all COVID-19 guidelines in Bengaluru. As a result, the dates of the auction might also need to change. On Tuesday (January 4), the BCCI postponed all domestic competitions including the Ranji Trophy.While the BCCI earmarked February 12 and 13 for auctions in Bengaluru, the Indian board is yet to book hotels. According to InsideSport website, the two hotels BCCI were looking at have asked the board to wait for a few days as the Karnataka government is due to issue fresh COVID-19 restrictions. The restrictions are expected to include a cap on gatherings preventing BCCI to host the auctions.

“Some things are out of our hands and we must wait. Bookings and stuff will not be an issue if we have an idea about the restrictions. We are closely monitoring the situation and are in talks with the state associations. If we need to move the venue, it can be done on short notice,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport website. Currently, Sheraton Grand in Whitefield, Bengaluru, is booked for Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2022). The other hotels left are waiting cautiously on fresh curbs. With fresh restrictions the Karnataka government is going to impose by Thursday (January 6), it could jeopardise the auction. The BCCI had already kept Kolkata, Kochi and Mumbai on standby due to COVID-19. However, all three cities are currently witnessing a case surge while Kolkata, Mumbai and Kochi all have imposed fresh restrictions. It is also possible that the Indian board will have to change the dates to conduct the two-day auctions from February 12 and 13.