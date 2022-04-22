IPL 2022: CSK's Mukesh Choudhary reveals he never thought of playing cricket in his childhood

After getting a three-wicket haul over Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings pacer Mukesh Choudhary revealed that he never thought of playing cricket during his childhood.

Mukesh's triple wickets while MS Dhoni's quick knock of 28 runs off 13 balls, provided CSK with their second victory of IPL 2022 as they defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

"I never thought I'd play cricket. Was at boarding school in Pune, we had an hour's sports period and I used to play all kinds of sports there. Tried playing cricket and seemed to be good at it," said Mukesh Choudhary in a post-match presentation.

"Have to bowl well in the powerplay where I'm supposed to bowl three overs. There is no pressure actually, to play with such big players around you automatically takes all the pressure away. I just want to have a good time and enjoy myself," he added.

Mukesh Choudhary of CSK dismissed the openers for a duck in the very first over. After this, MI fought hard with the help of Tilak Varma's 51 off 43 and managed to put up a total of 155.

The quick cameo from Pretorius(22 from 14) was very crucial in the end and the classic finisher Dhoni(28* off 13) finished the match with a boundary of the last ball.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor