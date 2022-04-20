IPL 2022: Dhawal Kulkarni to join Mumbai Indians on Rohit Sharma's request

Mumbai Indians are likely to sign their former pacer, Dhawal Kulkarni, from Mumbai, for the remainder of IPL 2022. The former India pacer went unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction and is part of Star Sports' Hindi commentary panel. Apart from MI, Kulkarni has also played for Gujarat Lions and Rajasthan Royals in the T20 league. As per The Times of India, Kulkarni will join MI by the end of April.

The report adds that MI captain Rohit Sharma is keen on adding the experienced pacer to the roster. "MI skipper Rohit Sharma was keen on adding Kulkarni to strengthen their pace attack. Being from Mumbai, he's aware of how to bowl in Mumbai and Pune, where IPL-15 is being held," a source was quoted as saying by TOI. Barring Jasprit Bumrah, all the MI pacers have struggled badly this season, and that has been a large factor which had led to the team losing its first six games to endure its worst start in any IPL edition. MI will next face arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on Thursday (April 21).