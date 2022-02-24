IPL 2022: IPL Franchises object to Mumbai Indians playing at Wankhede Stadium

IPL teams have raised objection to five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians playing at their home venue Wankhede Stadium for the 15th edition of the cash rich league. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were planning to stage the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League across six venues in India. According to a report by Sportstar, the BCCI shortlisted Wankhede Stadium (home ground of Mumbai Indians), Brabourne Stadium, Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium and the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune as part of the proposal.

The Indian board also added Jio Stadium in Navi Mumbai as the fifth venue in the Maharashtra state with playoffs to be staged at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the franchises have expressed their concerns with Mumbai Indians enjoying the home advantage at Wankhede Stadium, which has been their home for more than a decade. “None of the other teams are getting home matches. It will be unfair if MI play a lot of their matches at Wankhede, which has been their den for years. The franchises have raised this concern. The franchisees don’t have an issue with Mumbai Indians play bulk of their matches at DY Patil stadium and in Pune. Even the Brabourne stadium is fine. Hopefully, the BCCI will look into the matter,” an anonymous franchise member told Times of India. The BCCI’s plan to stage IPL in one city is to avoid the risk of air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



