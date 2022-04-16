IPL 2022: KL Rahul's unbeaten 103 powers LSG to 199/4 against MI

KL Rahul's knock of 103 guided Lucknow Super Giants to a challenging target of 199/4 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday.

For MI, Jaydev Unadkat bagged two wickets while Murugan Ashwin and Fabian Allen scalped one wicket each.

Put to bat first, Lucknow Super Giants openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock took the crease against MI bowlers. The duo batted aggressively to take their team's total beyond the 50-run mark in 5 overs.

Mumbai Indians needed wickets to break the partnership and their bowler Fabian Allen did so as he dismissed de Kock on 24 runs. Manish Pandey came to bat with his skipper and kept the team's scoreboard moving. In the 12th over of the innings, Rahul notched up his half-century which came off 35 balls. Pandey and Rahul batted aggressively to take their team's score beyond the 100-run mark.

The thriving partnership was broken after Murugan Ashwin bowled Pandey on 38 runs with LSG score at 124/2.

Marcus Stoinis was removed by Jaydev Unadkat after he had scored 10 runs. In the 18th over of the match, Rahul notched up his century in 58 deliveries. Rahul played sensibly in the last over as he gathered just 4 runs to take their team's total to 199/4.

Brief score: Lucknow Super Giants 199/4 (KL Rahul 103*, Manish Pandey 38; Jaydev Unadkat 2-32) vs Mumbai Indians.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor