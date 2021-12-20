IPL 2022 mega auction to be held for two days in the first week of February - Reports

The much awaited IPL dates for the auction are out as per reports in the media with speculations rife that the first week of February 2022 being the tentative date. As per a report in Cricket.com. the IPL Governing Council (GC) has already informed the franchises about the details of the mega auction. The auction would have been conducted at an earlier date but it has been delayed due to the lack of clarity regarding the Ahmedabad franchise's future after BCCI initiated an inquiry on CVC Capital Partners' association with betting firms.

CVC Capitals Partners, a British private equity and investment advisory firm, had acquired the Ahmedabad franchise for a sum of Rs 5625 crore (INR 56.25 billion). The firm is yet to receive a letter of intent from BCCI as the matter currently sits with Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, who is yet to give a clean chit. Once cleared, the Ahmedabad franchise will be able to go ahead with their plans of picking up players and selecting their coaching staff ahead of the mega auction. As per the report, the IPL mega auction is likely to be a two-day affair like the mega auction in 2018 and Bengaluru or Hyderabad can be selected as the venue to host the mega event. The IPL 2022 mega auction is set to be a grand event as a number of players will go under the hammer.

