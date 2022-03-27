IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians fined for slow over

Mumbai, March 27 The Mumbai Ind have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, on Sunday.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mumbai Ind captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs," IPL said in a statement.

Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav's fine knocks helped Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Ind by 4 wickets in their opening game in the IPL 2022.

A 70-run partnership in just 30 balls between Patel and Lalit Yadav enabled Delhi to chase down a competitive total of 177 runs in 18.2 overs.

