Rohit Sharma Forgets Yuzvendra Chahal's Name During IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Toss, Video Goes Viral

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma once again found himself in the spotlight for his forgetful antics during the toss of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland. Sharma, leading India against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, opted to field after winning the toss, but his amusing moment came when discussing the team combination.

Sharma, while talking about the decision to bowl first, struggled to recall the name of the fourth player on the bench. He remembered mentioning Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Kuldeep Yadav, but he paused when trying to remember the name of his good friend and veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

"We're going to bowl. Preparations have been alright. Have been managing ourselves in these new conditions. Has been challenging but we are all professionals. We played on a similar pitch and do know what to expect a little bit. I know it's going to be slightly different from what we're used to," Sharma said.

India's bowlers capitalized on favorable conditions in New York, stifling the Irish batters with exceptional swing and seam bowling. Arshdeep Singh led the charge with two early wickets, followed by an impressive spell from Hardik Pandya, who claimed three wickets. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Mohammed Siraj also contributed to Ireland's struggles at the crease.

With India dominating the bowling attack, they appeared well-positioned to secure victory. They aimed to wrap up the Irish innings swiftly and continue their strong start in the T20 World Cup.