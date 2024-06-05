IND vs IRE: Rohit Sharma Leads India to Convincing Win Over Ireland in T20 World Cup 2024 Opener

Captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant guided India to an impressive eight-wicket victory over Ireland in their opening match of the 2024 T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

India's triumph was anchored by a stellar bowling performance that saw Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah dismantle Ireland, bowling them out for a mere 96 runs. The Indian fast bowlers exploited the variable bounce and seam movement on offer, with Arshdeep Singh (2/35), Mohammed Siraj (1/13), Jasprit Bumrah (2/6), and Hardik Pandya (3/27) proving menacing.

Winning the toss and opting to bowl first under overcast conditions, Rohit Sharma's decision paid dividends as India's bowlers immediately imposed themselves. Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj made early breakthroughs, leaving Ireland reeling at 26 for 2 in the Powerplay. Pandya and Bumrah continued the onslaught, with Ireland struggling to cope with their relentless attack.

In reply, India encountered a shaky start but recovered well, thanks to a crucial 54-run partnership between Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant. Rohit Sharma, who completed his 38th T20I fifty and surpassed 4,000 T20I runs, was forced to retire hurt after being struck on the right arm by Josh Little. Despite the setback, Pant soldiered on and India reached the target with 15 balls to spare, finishing at 97/2.

Rohit Sharma's resilient 52 off 37 balls, combined with Pant's gritty 29 not out, ensured India's victory and laid a solid foundation for their T20 World Cup campaign. The match highlighted India's dominance with both bat and ball, setting a formidable tone for future encounters in the tournament.