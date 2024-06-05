Rohit Sharma Makes THESE Three Major Records During IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Opener

Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a stunning start to the T20 World Cup 2024, setting multiple records in the first match against Ireland on Monday.

Third player to score 4000 runs in T20 cricket

Sharma, known as the "Hitman," achieved the milestone of 4000 runs in T20 cricket, becoming only the third player in history to do so. He joins Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and Pakistani player Babar Azam in this elite club. Kohli leads with 4038 runs, followed closely by Azam with 4023 runs.

Sharma completed his 4000 runs in just 152 matches, setting the record for the fewest balls faced, with 2861 balls.

1000 runs in T20 World Cup

In addition to his overall T20 record, Sharma also surpassed 1000 runs in the T20 World Cup, joining Kohli and Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene in achieving this feat. Kohli holds the top spot with 1142 runs, followed by Jayawardene with 1016 runs.

Complete 600 sixes

During the match, Sharma hit three sixes, bringing his total career sixes to 600, making him the top-ranked batsman in the world for most sixes. West Indies' Chris Gayle follows closely with 553 sixes.

India comfortably won the match against Ireland, securing a strong start to their T20 World Cup campaign.