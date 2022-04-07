IPL 2022: Nitish Rana, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Mumbai, April 7 Mumbai Ind' (MI) Jasprit Bumrah and Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Nitish Rana have been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 'Code of Conduct' during Wednesday's match.

"Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Ind at Pune," IPL said in a release.

"Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," an official statement from IPL read.

"Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Ind has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune," IPL said.

Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Mumbai Ind by five wickets in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor