IPL 2022: Pretorius feels 'glad' to contribute to team's win against MI

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius expressed happiness after his partnership with MS Dhoni, led their side to victory over Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Dhoni turned back the clock on Thursday scoring an unbeaten 28 from 13 balls to hand Chennai Super Kings their second win of IPL 2022 as they defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. The batter scored 17 runs in the last over, which was being bowled by Jaydev Undakat.

"He (Dhoni) is the master at finishing. Did it again tonight. Wanted to go for that scoop shot in the first over. He asked me to wait. Then I asked him again and he said go for it. Working on my bowling. Glad to contribute to a win for my team," said Pretorius in a post-match presentation.

Mukesh Choudhary of CSK dismissed the openers for a duck in the very first over. After this, MI fought hard with the help of Tilak Varma's 51 off 43 and managed to put up a total of 155.

The quick cameo from Pretorius(22 from 14) was very crucial in the end and the classic finisher Dhoni(28* off 13) finished the match with a boundary of the last ball.

( With inputs from ANI )

