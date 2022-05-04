IPL 2022: Quick knocks from Du Plessis, Lomror guide RCB to 173/8 against CSK

Brilliant knocks by Faf du Plesssis, Mahipal Lomror and a quick cameo by Dinesh Karthik guided Royal Challengers Bangalore to a challenging total of 173/8 in the first innings against Chennai Super Kings at the MCA Stadium here on Wednesday.

Put to bat first, RCB had a great start to their innings as they scored 57 runs in the powerplay, with skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli smashing runs from both the ends. Their partnership finally broke after Moeen Ali dismissed du Plessis, who departed after scoring 38 off 22 balls with RCB's total at 62/1 in the 8th over.

Glenn Maxwell joined Kohli at the crease but could not stand at the crease for long as he was run out by Robin Uthappa in the ninth over with only 3 runs in his kitty. It was followed by another setback for RCB as they lost the wicket of Kohli in the same over after he had scored 30 runs.

Mahipal Lomror and Rajat Patidar came to the crease and provided RCB with some momentum. The duo anchored the innings for some time and took their side above the 120-run mark in the 15th over.

CSK then got another breakthrough when Dwaine Pretorius sent Patidar back to the dugout, with RCB's total at 123/4. Dinesh Karthik came to the crease and along with Lomror, changed the momentum of the game.

Lomror played a quick knock of 42 runs off 27 balls before getting caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad on Maheesh Theekshana's delivery in the 19th over. It was followed by Wanindu Hasaranga's dismissal on the very next ball, reducing RCB to 155/6. Shahbaz Ahmed also got bowled out in the same over with only 1 run to his name.

Harshal Patel joined Karthik in the last over but got out on the fifth delivery of the over. Karthik smashed two sixes ended RCB's innings by taking two runs of the last ball.

CSK need 174 runs of 120 balls to get their fourth win in the tournament.

Brief score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 173/8 (Mahipal Lomror 42, Faf du Plessis 38; Maheesh Theekshana 3/27) vs Chennai Super Kings.

( With inputs from ANI )

