IPL 2022: RCB will make it to the playoffs, says Ravi Shastri

Mumbai, April 16 Former India captain Ravi Shastri believes Royal Challengers Bangalore are getting better with every game and are capable of making it to the playoffs in IPL 2022.

RCB has won three of its five games and the former India head coach believes under the leadership of Faf du Plessis the team looks to be in a better space.

"I believe we will see a new champion this season. Royal Challengers Bangalore are on a roll in this IPL and they are definitely going to make it to the playoffs. They are getting hotter and hotter as the tournament is progressing. They are looking in a good space. They are getting better and better with every game," Shastri said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Speaking about the key players for RCB this season, Shastri claimed the team's new captain Faf du Plessis, former skipper Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are going to play an important role this year.

"Virat has been doing well, Glenn Maxwell is back with the side, and we all know how destructive he can be with the bat. He's capable of taking the spinners to the cleaners and will be important from RCB's perspective as the tournament progresses. And then, Faf being their leader is a big bonus for them," he said.

