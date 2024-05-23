Ghatkopar Railway Station Overcrowding Spurs Demand for Home Platform

Ghatkopar Railway Station has become increasingly overcrowded, making it difficult for passengers to board or alight from trains amidst the chaos. This situation has reignited a long-standing demand from commuters to establish a home platform at Ghatkopar station. Additionally, there are growing calls for introducing more local trains originating from Ghatkopar, not as a competition with Kurla, but to restore balance and ease the burden on this crucial transit hub. Ghatkopar railway station serves approximately 3-4 lakh passengers daily, while the metro line sees about 4.80 lakh commuters. Many travelers from Central to Western railways prefer the Metro rail from Ghatkopar as it significantly reduces travel time. However, since the start of Metro 1 service between Versova and Ghatkopar, the crowd has shifted to Ghatkopar, exacerbating the lack of local train services from there. "Especially in the evening during peak hours, boarding from Ghatkopar is a disaster," said a commuter named Kannan.

Manoj Mehta, a former member of the Suburban Railway Users Consultative Committee (SRUCC), has been advocating for the extension of Kurla local trains up to Ghatkopar and the provision of a home platform. He argues that there is ample space for locals to start from Ghatkopar towards Kalyan and CSMT.

During the peak hours of 8 am to 10 am, the schedule for locals running from CSMT to Kurla station includes trains at 8:29, 8:41, 8:53, 9:12, 9:23, 9:45, and 10:00, while trains from CSMT to Ghatkopar are at 8:57, 9:09, and 9:57. Commuter associations from Ghatkopar are demanding that CSMT-Kurla locals be extended to Ghatkopar. “If all CSMT-Kurla locals are extended and terminated at Ghatkopar, it can benefit many commuters from Kalyan, Dombivli, and Thane. They can travel comfortably as commuters from Kurla, Dadar, and Matunga can avail the Ghatkopar-CSMT up and down trains, which can control the overcrowding,” Mehta told LokmatTimes.com.

Mehta also highlights that a home platform at Ghatkopar railway station would benefit long-distance train travelers. The fifth and sixth lines are already operational between Kalyan and LTT. “If long-distance trains get a halt at Ghatkopar station, it would benefit commuters. Many times, commuters get down at Ghatkopar station if the train has been stopped due to a signal. They cross the tracks, which is quite risky. If someone wants to go to the western line, they can easily board the metro, or if someone wants to go to Thane or Dombivli, they can easily board locals from Ghatkopar if a home platform is made,” Mehta explained.

Jagdish Shetty, a resident of Ghatkopar, mentioned, “The population of Ghatkopar and the surrounding areas has been increasing. If CSMT-Ghatkopar up and down trains are increased at peak hours, it won’t affect Kalyan and Kasara commuters. Instead, they will get more space in the compartment. The load will be pushed off in other locals. Half of the people coming from Versova through the Metro catch local trains from Ghatkopar, and it is deadly for them to board the trains going towards Kalyan and Dombivli.”

Residents of Ghatkopar and the surrounding areas believe that dedicating platform no. 1 as a home platform for local trains and constructing a new platform near the 5th and 6th lines for long-distance train halts could alleviate the overcrowding crisis and improve the overall commuter experience.