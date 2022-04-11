IPL 2022: Sanju Samson calls Chahal 'greatest legspinner'

Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals defend the 166-run target against Lucknow Super Giants to register a three-run win here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson praised Chahal for his performance of 4/41.

"He is someone who can be given the ball from over 1 or over 20. He is the greatest legspinner India has ever seen at present. He is a great matchwinner, Ashwin's four overs are also crucial so why not use him later in the innings," said Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony.

In the last over, Sanju Samson led Rajasthan needed to defend 15 runs and youngster Kuldeep Sen held his nerves against big-hitting Marcus Stoinis to take the team to the third win in four matches and go to the top of the points table.

"Didn't know we are top of the table. (Kuldeep) Depends upon how he bowled his first three overs. I thought he had done really well and had the confidence to bowl those wide yorkers. Whatever I saw in Syed Mushtaq Ali after that Royals picked him up. He is a special talent, can be for India soon," he said.

Defending a 166-run target the inaugural champions needed some early wickets upfront and Trent Boult did exactly that by giving a double blow to Lucknow dismissing their skipper KL Rahul and Krishnappa Gowtham for golden ducks.

Rajasthan Royals were at one stage struggling at 67 for 4 but Shimron Hetmyer's unbeaten 59 helped them register 165/6 in 20 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin was involved in a 68-run partnership with Hetmyer but in the 19th over was retired out for 28.

With this win, Rajasthan Royals have won three out of four matches and now they will take on Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

