IPL 2022: We are playing some pretty good cricket, insists SRH coach Tom Moody

Mumbai, May 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody has insisted that his side is playing "pretty good cricket" in IPL 2022 despite facing a 21-run loss at the hands of Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. The loss also meant that Hyderabad's losing streak in the tournament has been extended to three and are now at sixth place in the points table.

"I would have been concerned if we had been playing poorly. We are playing some pretty good cricket. If it wasn't for a couple of things, it could have gone our way this evening and would have chased down that total. Everyone saw how close we were when Nicky (Nicholas) Pooran was in the middle of his onslaught (62 off 34 balls)," said Moody in the post-match virtual press conference.

Moody was optimistic of Hyderabad making a turnaround with the race to playoffs heating up. "There are more positives for us to hang on and believe that we can turn this very, very quickly. Reading too much into losses will put you into a very negative spiral. We are more focused on drawing out the positives, what we are doing well and making sure that we continue to do that and patch up the areas we feel we can improve in."

For Hyderabad, who fell 21 runs short in a mammoth chase of 208, Pooran and Aiden Markram made 104 runs combined while the rest of the batters collectively scored just 71 runs. Moody brushed aside thoughts that captain Kane Williamson may be moved out of the opening slot to gain some form. Against Delhi, Williamson made just four runs off 11 balls before falling to a returning Anrich Nortje.

"As far as I remember, Kane got fifty in the last game. But the bowling, certainly in the first couple of overs in the evening, was pretty challenging and did swing around a little bit. All the top-order players during the tournament had their challenges during the first three-four overs phase."

Moody went to provide an update on the injured duo of off-spinner Washington Sundar and left-arm pacer T Natarajan. "Washi will be reviewed with a view that he may be available for our next game. Nattu is more likely to be a game ahead of that, for our next game in Pune, which is on 14th."

Hyderabad's next match will be against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium and Moody wants his side to get better in their weak areas.

"We will reset and try to get our balance right for the next game. It's a different venue; different opposition and conditions. So, we are still positive about the way we are playing. We just need to tighten up on a couple of areas. Every team is in the same sort of position with regards to their campaign. We are certainly no different."

