IPL 2022: We were under pressure, reveals SRH skipper Kane Williamson after defeat against DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said that his team as a unit was under pressure and would have to put in the extra effort with batting and bowling in the rest of the matches for better result.

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad lost by 21 runs against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 50th IPL 2022 game at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Brilliant unbeaten half-centuries by David Warner and Rovman Powell were backed by clinical performances from Delhi Capitals bowlers as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad here at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Chasing a target of 208 runs for victory, Sunrisers could only manage 186 runs for eight wickets.

"I think they had a fantastic total at the halfway stage. Having said that, as a batting unit you want belief and there was a lot of belief. It's a pretty small ground and there was a little bit of dew. If we kept wickets in hand, then who knows. For us, it's just going back to the drawing board and keeping things really simple. We were put under pressure a lot in that first half and allowed them to get an above par total," said Kane Williamson in a post-match presentation.

SRH skipper lauded Warner for his brilliant batting performance and termed his innings as "outstanding". Lavishing praise on Umran Malik, Williamson also said that things could change quickly if SRH put things together.

"An outstanding knock from David Warner and Powell at the end, two great contributions that went a long way toward them winning the game. [On Umran Malik's spell] It's a fantastic learning opportunity. You're up against a couple of the best on pretty good surfaces where there's a lot of learning to be done. He's a fantastic find and he offers so much. Having said that, as a group we were put under pressure," he added.

Talking about the batting duo of Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran, Williamson said that they will just have to be patient for more contributions and partnerships.

"They've come out and played with that rhythm that they've had throughout this whole competition, which has been amazing for us in the middle order. You want to throw in a few more contributions and partnerships around it. We're getting closer in these bigger chases. You want to restrict a little bit more with the ball and do a little bit better with the bat and things can change but those two have been outstanding," said Williamson.

Talking about his batting form Williamson said, "You always want more runs. I'm certainly working hard and trying to play a role for the team, staying patient and committed to my own game. It's one of those things. Every team is strong. It's just committing to what's important and trying to make contributions to the team moving forward."

This was DC's 5th win in IPL 2022 while SRH fell to their 5th loss of the season, both teams have played 10 games and now have 10 points each. Rishabh Pant-led team have now moved to 5th on the points table, as they have better NRR (Net Run Rate) in comparison to SRH.

( With inputs from ANI )

