IPL 2023: Chris Jordan replaces injured Jofra Archer for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday named Chris Jordan as a replacement for the injured Jofra Archer for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Jordan, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has so far played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets against his name. The speedster has represented England in 87 T20Is and has scalped 96 T20I wickets. Jordan joins MI for Rs 2 crore.

Recently, Jordan had played at the International League T20 (ILT20) tournament for Gulf Giants who were the champions in that season in February. He had taken the most wickets in the tournament. Jordan took 20 wickets in 10 innings with an average of 13.80.

Mumbai Indians will be up against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

A key concern is their bowling, which tends to go expensive at times but has performed better than expected in the absence of pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Piyush Chawla (17 wickets) is having a wonderful revival so far and would be someone the team would turn up to for breakthroughs. Rest, Jofra Archer (two wickets in five matches), Jason Behrendorff (8 wickets in six matches), Riley Meredith (seven wickets in five matches), Cameron Green (five wickets in 10 matches) and Arshad Khan (five wickets in six matches) will have to pick up either in number of wickets or their economy rate.

In their previous match, Mumbai Indians had secured a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings. On the other hand, RCB had lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals.

RCB is in the fifth position in the points table with five wins and five losses. They have a total of ten points. On the other hand, MI also has the same win-loss record and number of points but is down to sixth position due to an inferior net run rate.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Shams Mul, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Duan Jansen, Sandeep Warrier and Jason Behrendorff.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wndu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen and Siddarth Kaul.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor