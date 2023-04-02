IPL 2023: Fiery spells from Chahal, Boult help RR down SRH by 72 runs in campaign opener

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 2 : Fiery bowling spells from spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Trent Boult helped Rajasthan Royals (RR) start off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign with a 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the chase of 204 runs, Sunrisers was off to a disastrous start as pacer Trent Boult dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi for ducks in the first over itself, reducing SRH to 0/2 in 0.5 overs.

Following these two early hiccups, IPL debutant Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal, making his SRH debut attempted to rebuild the innings. They took the team through the remainder of the powerplay without any loss of wicket.

At the end of six overs, SRH was 30/2 with Harry Brook (10*) and Mayank Agarwal (20*) unbeaten.

Harry Brook had a disappointing IPL debut as he was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal for 13 off 21 balls. SRH was 34/3 in seven overs.

SRH continued to lose wickets. Washington Sundar departed for just one after he was caught by Shimron Hetmyer at extra-cover. Jason Holder got his first wicket. SRH was 39/4 in 8.2 overs.

Abdul Samad replaced Fazalhaq Farooqi as an impact player for SRH.

The all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin got his first wicket, dismissing Glenn Phillips for just eight runs after KM Asif takes a great catch. SRH was 48/5 in 9.3 overs.

SRH crossed the 50-run mark in 10.2 overs.

Chahal got his second scalp, dismissing Mayank for 27 off 23 balls. He was caught by Jos Buttler at long-off. SRH was 52/6 in 11 overs.

Navdeep Saini replaces Yashasvi Jaiswal for RR as an impact player.

There was a brief partnership between Samad and Adil Rashid. But Chahal got his third wicket after the batter was stumped by keeper Sanju Samson for 18 off 13 balls. SRH was reduced to 81/7 in 14 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, SRH was at 85/7, with Samad (11*) joined by skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1*). With 119 needed in the final five overs, hope was pretty much lost for SRH.

Chahal dismisses Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get his fourth scalp. Bhuvi walks back for just six. SRH is 95/8 in 17.5 overs.

SRH crossed the 100-run mark in 18.4 overs. Umran Malik provided something to cheer about to the home crowd, smashing two sixes and a four.

SRH finished their innings at 131/8, with Samad (32*) and Umran (19*) unbeaten. SRH lost the match by 72 runs.

Chahal was the pick of the bowlers from RR, taking 4/17 in his four overs. Boult also took 2/21 in his four overs. Holder and Ashwin also got a wicket each.

Earlier, Quick half-centuries from openers Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson powered Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a massive score of 203/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Hyderabad on Sunday.

After being put to bat first by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided an explosive start to their side. Jaiswal started on a solid note, smashing three fours in the first two overs.

The next two overs bowled by skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar went expensive. Buttler-Jaiswal smashed 17 runs and 19 runs respectively in both overs.

The Royals crossed the 50-run mark in just 3.4 overs.

Buttler continued from where he left in the previous season as he brought up his half-century in just 20 balls. His knock consisted of six fours and three sixes.

After being smashed for three fours in the sixth over, Fazalhaq Farooqi got better off Buttler as he cleans him up for 54 off 22 balls, his knock consisted of seven fours and three sixes. RR was 85/1 in 5.5 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, RR scored 85/1 with Yashasvi Jaiswal (30*) joined by skipper Sanju Samson (0*).

Skipper Sanju Samson was next up on the crease and he continued from where Buttler left off. He smashed Umran Malik for two fours in the eighth over, helping RR cross the 100-run mark in just 7.4 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, RR was at 122/1, with Samson (21*) and Jaiswal (46*) unbeaten.

Jaiswal raced to his 50 in just 34 balls. His knock consists of eight fours. The duo of Samson-Jaiswal brought up the 50-run stand in just 36 balls.

Farooqi got his second scalp. He dismisses Jaiswal for 54 off 37 balls, consisting of nine fours. Mayank Agarwal took a fine catch at the deep midwicket. RR was 139/2 in 12.3 overs. The 54-run stand between Samson-Jaiswal came to an end.

Devdutt Paddikal was next up on the crease.

RR touched the 150-run mark in 13.5 overs.

Been expensive so far, the 'Jammu Express' Umran Malik struck as he uprooted Paddikal's off stump, sending him back for just two runs. RR was 151/3 in 14.1 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, RR is 160/3, with Samson (41*) and Riyan Parag (5*) unbeaten.

Riyan Parag's stay at the crease was also shortlived as he could make only seven runs in six balls. He was caught by Fazalhaq at the short third man. RR was 171/4 in 16.1 overs.

Samson brought up his half-century in just 28 balls.

Natrajan got his second wicket as he put an end to Samson's innings at 55 off 32 balls. His knock consisted of three fours and four sixes. RR was 187/5 in 18.3 overs.

RR touched the 200-run mark in 19.5 overs.

RR concluded their innings at 203/5 in 20 overs, with Shimron Hetmyer (20*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1*) unbeaten.

Natrajan was the pick of the bowlers for RR with 2/23. Farooqi took 2/41 in his four overs as well. Umran got one wicket as well.

Brief Scores: RR: 203/5 (Sanju Samson 55, Jos Buttler 54, T Natrajan 2/23) defeated SRH: 131/8 (Abdul Samad 32, Mayank Agarwal 27, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17). .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor