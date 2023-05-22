IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans to face CSK in Qualifier 1; Mumbai Indians will square off against LSG in Eliminator

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22 : Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoff spots have been sealed after Gujarat Titans' victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

GT's six-wicket victory knocked out RCB from the playoff race and allowed Mumbai Indians to finish off at the fourth spot. Kohli's record-breaking century allowed RCB to set a competitive target of 198. Shubman Gill responded with another century to clinch the victory for GT.

Gujarat Titans finished at the top spot while Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians occupied the second, third and fourth positions respectively.

Qualifier 1 will be played between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

On the other hand, the Eliminator will be played between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

The losing team from Qualifier 1 and the team which will be victorious in the Eliminator will square off against each other in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat on Friday.

The final match of the IPL 2023 will be played between the winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 28.

